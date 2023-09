Cohen worked out for Carolina on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Cohen is finally 100 percent after suffering a torn ACL and then a torn Achilles along with numerous setbacks since he last played with the Bears in 2020. The 28-year-old had previously stated in August that he wanted to attempt a return to the NFL, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. If the workout is successful, and he ultimately signs, he'll likely be expected to start out on the team's practice squad.