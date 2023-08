Cohen (Achilles) has received full medical clearance and wants to resume his NFL career, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cohen, now 28, suffered a right Achilles tear back in May of 2022 and hasn't appeared in NFL action since 2020, when he played three games with the Bears before his season ended early due to a torn ACL. Now that he's healthy enough to resume NFL workouts, Cohen can test his opportunities and search for a depth opportunity for the 2023 season.