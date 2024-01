The Panthers signed Cohen to a reserve/future contract Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Cohen joined the Panthers' practice squad Sept. 12 after recovering from a right Achilles tear in May of 2022. He was not elevated to the active roster and has not played an NFL game since the 2020 season. The 2017 fourth-round pick will have an opportunity to make the Panthers' 53-man roster for the 2024 season.