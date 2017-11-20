Bears' Tarik Cohen: Finds end zone Week 11
Cohen had nine rushes for 44 yards and a touchdown while adding four receptions for an additional 15 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions.
After seeing less work than Bennie Cunningham last week, Cohen's nine rushing attempts were six fewer than lead back Jordan Howard. The rookie rewarded the team by gaining almost five yards per carry, but Cohen's workload going forward will be nearly impossible to predict based on his inconsistent usage through 10 games. He's worth holding onto in the event that he begins to see regular work.
