Cohen won't play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Bills, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Cohen exits exhibition season with just one touch, a 10-yard catch in preseason Week 2. As he prepares for his second campaign, he's set to serve as the pass-catching back after a 53-reception season as a rookie. That said, starting running back Jordan Howard is expected to have a third-down role as well, which could place a damper on Cohen's potential.

