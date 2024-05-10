The Panthers released Cohen on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2017 fourth-round pick was an effective passing-down back and punt returner for three full seasons before suffering an ACL tear Week 3 of 2020. He hasn't played in a game since, with an Achilles' tear in May 2022 further setting him back. Cohen spent most of last season on Carolina's practice squad, where he dealt with a hamstring injury for nearly two months and never earned a promotion to the roster. He'll turn 29 this summer and still has plenty of time to find another team before training camp if he wants to continue pursuing an NFL career.