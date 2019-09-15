Cohen rushed four times for 18 yards while adding a pair of receptions for an additional seven yards in Chicago's 16-14 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.

Aside from David Montgomery, Cohen was the second-most utilized player on the Chicago offense. Although he didn't do much with his opportunities, facing a stiff Denver front seven made it difficult for the Bears to sustain much consistent offense. He'll likely be a volatile fantasy option who should have his best performances in shootouts and when the Bears are playing from behind.