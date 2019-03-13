Larsen signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Larsen started 13 games at left guard with the Dolphins last season. He'll now make a return to Chicago, where he started all 16 games during the 2016 season and played a key role in paving the way for Jordan Howard to rush for 1,313 yards.

