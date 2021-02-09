site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ted Larsen: Sent to practice squad
Larsen reverted back to Tampa Bay's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Larsen was bumped up to the active roster for Sunday's Super Bowl. He was active for each one of his squad's postseason contests in 2020, serving mainly as depth on the offensive line.
