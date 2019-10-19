Play

Larsen (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Larsen missed a game with the injury but got a bye week to recover and put in two limited practices this week before turning in a full one Friday. If he returns, he'll back up Cody Whitehair and Kyle Long at guard.

