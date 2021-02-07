Larsen was promoted to the Buccaneers' active roster Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran offensive lineman will have a chance to garner active status for Sunday's Super Bowl LV matchup against the Chiefs and offer some depth to the Buccaneers' offensive line. Smith notes Tampa Bay is only carrying seven offensive lineman on its active roster, and Larsen's ability to play guard could well enable him to don a uniform versus Kansas City. The 11-year pro has been active for all three of the team's postseason games to date and saw action in the wild-card and divisional-round wins against Washington and the Saints, respectively.