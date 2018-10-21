Bears' Trey Burton: Explodes in Week 7
Burton caught nine passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 38-31 loss to the Patriots.
With Mitch Trubisky unable to get anything going by throwing to his outside receivers, and the only success he found was throwing over the middle, which worked perfectly as Burton found loads of room to operate in the while the defense focused on the boundaries. In hauling in nine-of 11 targets, he used his run-after-the-catch ability to post his biggest yardage total of the season. He also found himself wide open in the corner of the end zone as he hauled in a touchdown pass for the third-straight game. Especially given his consistent usage in the red zone, he'll continue to be an automatic weekly starter for fantasy teams.
