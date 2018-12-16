Bears' Trey Burton: Puts Chicago on top for good
Burton caught four of seven passes for 36 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-17 win over Green Bay.
It looked like it was going to be another grind-it-out affair in Chicago when Burton broke through early in the fourth quarter with a 13-yard touchdown pass, snapping the tie and a five-game scoreless streak for the talented tight end. The former Eagle started his tenure off with the Bears on a bit of a hot streak with four touchdowns and three games with at least 50 yards receiving through his first six contests. He has scored just twice and has not topped 40 yards in a game since. When he's on, he's a valuable red-zone weapon. When he's not, he can produce some duds. Next Sunday's matchup against a middle-of-the-pack 49ers pass defense should help indicate whether he and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky have refound their groove as the season draws to a close.
