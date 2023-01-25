Cappa (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Cappa hasn't played in either of the Bengals' first two playoff games due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 18. He's not trending in the right direction, but he'll have two more chances to practice before the Bengals need to make a decision on his status for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against Kansas City. If he's sidelined again, Max Scharping figures to retain his spot as the starting right guard.