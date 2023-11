Evans played two of the Bengals' 64 snaps on offense and went without a carry or target in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Texans.

As usual, lead back Joe Mixon dominated the snaps and touches for the Bengals, leaving little opportunity left over for Evans and Trayveon Williams, who combined for one target and no carries. Williams out-snapped Evans by a 14-2 margin Sunday, so he would appear to be next in line for the starting role if Mixon were to miss time at any point.