The Bengals selected Battle in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 95th overall.

Out goes Jessie Bates, in comes Battle to compete for a role at safety. Battle is a sure-tackling prospect out of Alabama who amassed an impressive 251 combined stops over four seasons with the Tide. He didn't test as a standout athlete, but Battle also had multiple long interception returns for touchdown while in college. Battle and Dax Hill could form a promising young safety tandem in Cincinnati.