Battle posted 12 tackles (10 solo) in Thursday's Week 11 loss to Baltimore.

Battle led the Bengals with a season-high 12 stops in the Thursday night loss. Perhaps more significantly, he played on 86 percent of Cincinnati's defensive snaps, seeing by far his most action of the campaign. Meanwhile, Nick Scott played on just 17 percent of the team's defensive snaps, suggesting that Battle has surpassed him on the depth chart.