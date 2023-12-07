Battle totaled seven tackles (four solo), including one sack, and one pass breakup against Jacksonville in Thursday's 34-31 overtime victory.

Battle has stepped into a starting role in each of the past three weeks and has at least seven stops in each of those contests. Against the Jaguars on Thursday, he notched his first sack as a pro late in the fourth quarter, bringing down C.J. Beathard on third-and-2 to help limit Jacksonville to a game-tying field goal. Battle's emergence as a near-every-down starter has put him on the radar in IDP fantasy leagues.