Wilson suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. He finished the game with 10 tackles (six solo).

Wilson led the Bengals in tackles in the tight contest, but he went down while assisting on a tackle late in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said after the game that the injury is to Wilson's ankle and that the severity isn't yet known. Wilson's likelihood of playing next Monday against Jacksonville should become clearer during Week 13 prep.