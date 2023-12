Wilson recorded 10 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Colts.

Wilson tied with Germaine Pratt for the most tackles on the team Sunday. It was the fifth time this season that Wilson reached the double-digit tackle mark and he's registered eight-plus tackles in four straight games. He's now up to 107 tackles on the season -- most on the Bengals' defense -- and it's the third straight time in his career that he has reached the century mark.