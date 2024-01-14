Wilson logged 135 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, while also forcing two fumbles and intercepting four passes in 17 games with the Bengals during the 2023 regular season.

Wilson had the most productive season of his career in 2023, posting his third consecutive season with 100-plus stops and beating his previous best's in total tackles, forced fumbles and pass deflections. The fourth-year pro inked an extension before the year that will keep him in Cincinnati through the 2027 season. Wilson has statistically improved every year since entering the NFL and he'll look to make his first Pro Bowl or All-Pro team in 2024.