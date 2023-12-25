Wilson finished with 11 tackles (three solo), including a tackle for a loss, and a pass defensed in the Bengals' 34-11 loss to the Steelers on Saturday.
The linebacker also played on 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the 12th time in 15 games. Wilson has 125 tackles, eight passes defensed, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 2023.
More News
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Ties for tackle lead in win•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Ankle injury is minor•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Injures ankle in Week 12 loss•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Registers nine stops in loss•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Nabs INT in win•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Season-high tackles in win•