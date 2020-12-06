Thomas (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against Miami, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas suited up for the Bengals' first nine contests of 2020, but a lingering hamstring issue has held him out the past two weeks. The 26-year-old was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday. Having been cleared for Week 13, he will serve as Cincinnati's No. 4 WR option against a Dolphins defense that's surrendered the eighth-most receiving yards to the position this season (2,027).