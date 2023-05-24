Head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Thomas will need to undergo labrum surgery to address a separated shoulder, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear when Thomas suffered the injury, but he'll presumably be unavailable for the rest of Baltimore's OTAs. The reserve wideout latched on with the Ravens' practice squad last year in December and earned a reserve/future contract in January, but he's a long shot to make the 2023 Week 1 roster, especially if he remains sidelined to begin training camp.