The Ravens signed Thomas to a reserve/future contract Monday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.
Thomas joined Baltimore's practice squad Dec. 20 almost exactly one month after he was waived by the Bengals. Over the past three years with Cincinnati, the 28-year-old caught 20 of 42 targets for 222 yards and a touchdown in 36 regular-season games. The veteran wideout never received an elevation from the Ravens' practice squad even though starting wideouts Rashod Bateman (foot) and Devin Duvernay (foot) both finished the season on IR. Thomas will likely try to work his way onto the active roster as a potential core special-teamer heading into the 2023 campaign.