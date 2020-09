Waynes (pectoral) is likely to go on the IR soon, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Waynes will likely go on the IR-to-Return list, but the Bengals don't have to designate that now. This will give the Bengals a spot to exercise their top waiver claim this weekend, giving them their pick of all the players that were cut before the 53-man roster deadline without having to cut a player of their own.