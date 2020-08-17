Waynes (chest) is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2020 season after having surgery on a torn pectoral, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bengals might consider placing him on injured reserve, which would free up a roster spot while making Waynes ineligible for the first eight weeks of the season. The 2015 first-round pick signed a three-year, $42 million contract in March, after starting 53 games for Minnesota over the past five seasons. The Bengals may need LeShaun Sims or Darius Phillips to step in as a starting outside cornerback across from William Jackson. The original plan called for Jackson and Waynes lining up outside while Mackensie Alexander manned the slot.