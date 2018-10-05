Bills' Charles Clay: Not ready to practice
Clay (ankle) is not in line to practice Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
With Clay trending in the wrong direction as Sunday's game against the Titans approaches, it looks like Jason Croom and Khari Lee will probably head the Bills' Week 5 tight end corps.
