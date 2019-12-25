Clay is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a calf issue, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reported that Clay hurt his knee in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Seahawks, but the injury apparently occurred lower on the tight end's leg. In any case, the fact that the Cardinals are at least listing Clay as a limited participant to begin the week bodes well for his chances of gaining clearance for the season finale versus the Rams.