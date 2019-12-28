Play

Clay (calf) did not practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Clay was unable to practice in any capacity this week, and with the Cardinals out of playoff contention, there is not a strong reason for him to play. If Clay ultimately sits out, Dan Arnold is in line to serve a larger role during Arizona's season finale.

