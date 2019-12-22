Play

Clay picked up a knee injury during Sunday's contest at Seattle, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Clay was hurt while making a 16-yard reception late in the first quarter. Deemed questionable to return, he'll leave behind TE reps for the likes of Maxx Williams, Dan Arnold and Darrell Daniels.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends