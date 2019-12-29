Play

Clay (calf) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Rams at L.A., Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Clay didn't get in any practice reps this week, so it's no surprise the Cardinals are erring on the side of caution with his calf injury. In his absence, the team will rely on Maxx Williams and Dan Arnold at tight end.

