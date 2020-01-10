Clay (calf) put up 18 catches (on 24 targets) for 237 yards and one touchdown during the 2019 campaign.

Despite missing the season finale and ranking second to Maxx Williams among Cardinals tight ends in offensive snap share -- 37.7 versus 46.3 percent -- Clay led the position group in every statistical category but TDs. That honor went to Dan Arnold with two. Considering Arnold showed considerable chemistry with rookie QB Kyler Murray in just three appearances, the front office may feel comfortable moving on from the 30-year-old Clay, who will be an unrestricted free agent in March. Both Arnold and Williams are under contract next season.