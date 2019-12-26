Clay (calf) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Clay left after four snaps on offense and his only catch of Sunday's eventual 27-13 win at Seattle. A knee injury was to blame and still hasn't allowed him to get on the practice field this week. He'll have one more chance to do so Friday, but if he's eventually limited or even absent in the season finale versus the Rams in L.A., Dan Arnold and Darrell Daniels would be in line for additional reps behind starting tight end Maxx Williams.