Bills' Chris Ivory: Trending positively for Week 17
Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Ivory (shoulder) should be in "good shape" for the Bills' Week 17 matchup with the Dolphins, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Despite putting in full practices Thursday and Friday of last week, Ivory was ultimately inactive for Sunday's 24-12 loss to the Patriots while tending to the shoulder issue he first sustained Week 15 against Detroit. McDermott's comments suggest the added rest proved beneficial for Ivory, who isn't expected to face many restrictions as he prepares for the season finale. The Bills will release their first practice report of Week 17 later Wednesday, with Ivory likely to be listed as a full participant once again.
