Ivory, who had been the clear backup to starter LeSean McCoy entering free agency, will now have competition for the No. 2 job after the Bills landed Frank Gore in free agency.

When you have a 30-year-old backup to a 30-year-old starter, what better way to provide depth than to bring in a 35-year-old? There's a chance Ivory could now be cut since such a move would help the Bills gain some extra cap room, However, the coaching staff seems to like him and the team does feature a heavy running game, so the Bills could save a draft pick for something else if they're content to enter the 2019 campaign with the three elder statesmen and Marcus Murphy.