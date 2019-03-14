Bills' Chris Ivory: Another senior back in town
Ivory, who had been the clear backup to starter LeSean McCoy entering free agency, will now have competition for the No. 2 job after the Bills landed Frank Gore in free agency.
When you have a 30-year-old backup to a 30-year-old starter, what better way to provide depth than to bring in a 35-year-old? There's a chance Ivory could now be cut since such a move would help the Bills gain some extra cap room, However, the coaching staff seems to like him and the team does feature a heavy running game, so the Bills could save a draft pick for something else if they're content to enter the 2019 campaign with the three elder statesmen and Marcus Murphy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...