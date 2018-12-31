Ivory carried the ball 14 times for 45 yards in Sunday's finale against the Dolphins while hauling in his only target for 45 yards.

The 3.2 yards per carry isn't great, but the 46-yard catch helped set the tone for one of the team's better offensive games of the season. It'll be interesting to see what the Bills do with veterans LeSean McCoy and Ivory this offseason. The team continues to say McCoy is part of the plan for 2019, while also saying complementary things all season about Ivory and what he brings to the table. Still, both backs are on the other side of 30 and at some point -- perhaps soon -- the Bills will have to start working in younger runners and there may not be room for both. If McCoy did leave in a salary cap move (something GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott keep denying), Ivory could be a good role player in kind of a 50-50 backfield, perhaps similar to what the Dolphins did with Frank Gore this season. That said, Ivory may be more likely to be gone than McCoy at this stage, though the former has an affordable 2019 cost after signing a modest two-year deal in March.