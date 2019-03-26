The Bills are releasing Ivory on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's a bit of a surprise the team waited this long after giving Frank Gore a one-year, $2 million contract at the very beginning of free agency. Coming off three consecutive seasons with less than 4.0 yards per carry, the 31-year-old Ivory likely will need to battle for a 53-man roster spot at his next NFL stop, assuming he continues his career. Marcus Murphy (elbow) now projects as the No. 3 running back in Buffalo, though he'll surely have some rookie competition.

