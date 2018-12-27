Ivory (shoulder) practiced fully for the second straight day Thursday.

It looks like Ivory will suit up for the finale against Miami after missing the past two games. However, with the Bills possibly wanting to end LeSean McCoy's season on a positive note in what's been an awful year, as well as continuing to give rookie Keith Ford some totes, Ivory would be a pretty big dart to count on for those scrambling for Week 17 fantasy production.

