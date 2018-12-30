Ivory (shoulder) is active Sunday against Miami.

Ivory will break a streak of two games in a row on the inactive list, but could be a candidate to see some carries with rookie Keith Ford a scratch for this contest. LeSean McCoy is listed as the projected starter, but Ivory is the only other true running back suiting up. Should Ivory find himself with a role in the offense, he could see favorable opportunities against a Miami defense surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in PPR formats.

