Bills' Cole Beasley: Rested Friday

Beasley was given a rest day Friday but does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The little guy scored his first TD for the Bills in last week's win over Miami, and in what figures to be a tight game against the Eagles he may be an important piece once again. Philly is far weaker against the pass compared to its strong run defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories