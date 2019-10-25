Thompson (ankle) will be a game-time call for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

After not practicing for nearly a month, Thompson got back onto the field in a limited capacity this week. The team will likely want to test how the 25-year-old's ankle responds during pregame warmups before deciding whether to deploy him. Thompson usually sticks to a special-teams role, but he could have an uptick in usage if Matt Milano (hamstring) sits out.