Thompson, who hasn't played since undergoing ankle surgery in late September, was limited during Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The special teams stud is inching his way back to action, perhaps even quicker than expected given the severity of the injury. However, given that Thompson is a depth player the Bills will likely make sure he's fit to make it through a full game healthy before making him active for game day.

