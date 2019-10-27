Thompson (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Thompson was upgraded this week to a game-time decision after not practicing for nearly a month. It seems as though the 25-year-old is knocking on the door for a return, but wasn't deemed healthy enough for a Week 8 return. In his stead, look for Julian Stanford and Maurice Alexander to see the bulk of special teams reps, while providing depth at linebacker.

