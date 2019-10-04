Play

Marlowe (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Titans.

Marlowe was able to elevate to full participation in Friday's practice, but he still needs to clear the league's concussion protocol. The 27-year-old safety should be considered a game-time decision with his status coming down to Sunday's kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

