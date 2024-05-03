Jones signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Friday, Alec White & Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

The 2016 second-rounder was an IDP factor throughout his six-year tenure with the Falcons, but over his last two campaigns Jones' tackle totals have dipped. In 13 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2023, the 29-year-old recorded 35 tackles, a sack and an interception. With the Bills, the LSU product will bolster the team's linebacker depth in 2024, and a bounce-back in production could be in order if Jones secures steady snaps in his new locale.