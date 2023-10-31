Harty was not targeted in the passing game and saw action on just six offensive snaps in Thursday's 24-18 win over Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, Harty's teammate Khalil Shakir had a banner day with six catches for 92 yards. Shakir saw action on 45 offensive snaps, making him the clear No. 3 receiver in the offense, while fellow depth receiver Trent Sherfield saw action on 21 offensive snaps. Harty did find the end zone once in Week 6, but he hasn't had more than three catches or four targets in any game this season, keeping him in a reserve role and unusable in fantasy leagues. Harty is at least serving as the team's main punt returner, handling all 11 returns so far for 99 yards.