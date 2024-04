Harty is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Harty, who was let go by the Bills last month, could be a good fit with the Ravens, given that they could use some some added wideout depth behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Additionally, the Baltimore native can offer utility as a returner, an area that the Ravens need to address following the offseason departure of Devin Duvernay.