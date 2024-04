Harty and the Ravens officially agreed on a one-year contract Sunday.

Harty will join the Ravens after spending the 2023 campaign with Buffalo, securing 15 catches for 150 yards and a score. He also notched 323 yards and a touchdown while operating as a punt returner with the Bills. Now that Devin Duvernay is in Jacksonville, Harty will likely operate as the primary kick and punt returner for Baltimore in 2024.