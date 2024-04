Harty is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Harty, who recorded a 15/150/1 receiving line in 16 regular-season games with the Bills in 2023, gives the Ravens some added wideout depth behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor. In addition to that, the Baltimore native is a candidate to fill the void created by the departure of last year's top return man Devin Duvernay.